OPINION | Could a weakened OPEC hurt the US and its oil industry?

US President Donald Trump’s military forays in Venezuela and Iran have weakened OPEC more than anyone thought possible just months ago. The White House may view this as a major win, but it may ultimately leave both the US and energy markets worse off.

For decades, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, under its de facto leader Saudi Arabia, has exercised outsized influence over oil markets, dialling output up or down by tapping spare capacity to manage prices and defend market share.

That influence has long been eroding as the US and other non-OPEC members have gained prominence in the past decades. The percentage of global oil production OPEC oversees fell from a peak of about 50 per cent in the 1970s to roughly 35 per cent last year - and down to around 26 per cent in March in the wake of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz at the start of the Iran war.

The United Arab Emirates, the cartel’s fourth-largest producer, quit the group last week after 60 years to pursue its energy strategy free of OPEC production quotas, directly challenging Saudi Arabia and its Persian Gulf neighbours. Trump – a long-time critic of OPEC – hailed the UAE’s departure as “great,” arguing it would help push oil prices lower.

That may prove true – and the US president’s muscular foreign policy may ultimately prove to be the producer group’s undoing. But a weaker OPEC is not necessarily good news for consumers or producers – including the US.