OPINION | Chevron confident despite market fears over oil glut

Near-term retrenchment

What a company says is one thing, though. What it does is far more important.

Oil and gas companies’ spending plans are a strong gauge for their near- and long-term risk appetite as many energy projects such as offshore oilfields or liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants require billions of dollars and years to develop, and many more years to generate returns.

It is therefore notable that Chevron is paring back its capital expenditures by $1 billion from previous guidance to a range of $18 billion to $21 billion per year into 2030.

The US second-largest oil company also appears to be retrenching - albeit modestly - in the face of significant uncertainty over the supply and demand balance in the global oil market.

The International Energy Agency is currently forecasting a huge oversupply next year of four million barrels per day, around four per cent of global supply, which, if accurate, could cause oil prices to crater.

Chevron’s minor pullback, however, suggests its thinking may be more aligned with OPEC analysts, who expect supply to roughly match demand next year, or others who believe any oversupply will be modest and short-lived.