OPINION | ADNOC will have to offer more than money to push Santos deal over the line

The $18.7 billion bid by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for Australian liquefied natural gas producer Santos is facing a far higher hurdle than just the amount of money on offer.

It's the politics of the transaction, which would be Australia's largest-ever cash takeover, that are looking increasingly hard to overcome.

ADNOC launched the bid for Santos, Australia's second-biggest oil and gas company, in June and an initial due diligence was due to be completed by August.

This was delayed in August to September 19 even though no major issues were identified with the deal.