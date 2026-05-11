OPEC forced into deepest production cuts in decades by Iran conflict

OPEC oil output dropped further in April to the lowest in more than two decades, a Reuters survey found, as the US-Israeli war with Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz and forced export cuts.

Crude output by the 12-member Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in April fell by 830,000 barrels per day month-on-month to 20.04 million bpd, the survey found. March's figure was revised 700,000 bpd lower due to a change in the Saudi estimate.

Eight members of the OPEC+ producer group, which includes OPEC plus allies including Russia, had agreed to resume oil production hikes in April, although the outbreak of the Iran war on February 28 and effective Hormuz closure made it impossible to deliver on the agreement.