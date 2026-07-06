OPEC exit allows UAE to pump oil at highest rate in six years

The United Arab Emirates raised its crude output to near record highs above 3.8 million barrels per day in June after it quit OPEC to escape production caps, two sources familiar with production data said on Monday.

June's output was the highest since April 2020, according to Reuters estimates, exceeding levels seen before the Iran war and providing an early vindication of the UAE's decision to leave OPEC and OPEC+ on May 1 to free production from quota restrictions.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and the UAE's energy ministry did not reply to Reuters requests for comment.