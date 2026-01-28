ONGC and Reliance to share deepwater resources on India's east coast

India’s state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Reliance Industries signed an agreement on January 27 to enable resource sharing for deepwater offshore exploration and production operations on the east coast of India.

The collaboration focuses on the Krishna Godavari basin and Andaman offshore regions, which the companies stated would lead to cost optimisation and improved asset utilisation in complex deepwater projects.

The agreement is aligned with an initiative facilitated by the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Act, 2025. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas introduced the act to create a framework for operators to share infrastructure and facilities, both on land and offshore, for the development of oilfields and the production of hydrocarbons.

Under the initiative from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the two companies will share key resources required for offshore operations.