ONGC and BP sign technical services contract for India offshore basin

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and BP have signed a technical services contract to enhance production from fields in the western offshore basin, expanding their existing collaboration.
Under the contract, BP will serve as the technical services provider for the fields, while the Indian state-run firm retains complete ownership and operational control of the assets.
The two companies stated they plan to work together across reservoirs, wells, and production facilities to moderate natural production decline and improve operational efficiency.
The contract stipulates that BP will receive a fixed fee for the first two years, followed by a service fee linked to a percentage share of revenue from net incremental hydrocarbon production.
This agreement follows a previous technical services contract signed by the companies for Mumbai High in February 2025.
During the first year of the Mumbai High collaboration, the partners moderated production decline through the optimisation of existing wells and enhanced reservoir management.
The western offshore basin, which comprises 43 blocks, accounts for approximately 64 per cent of domestic crude oil and natural gas production in India.