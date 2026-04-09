OMV expects energy price gains to cover war losses

Austrian oil and gas group OMV said on Thursday it expected higher energy prices to more than offset disruptions to production and sales volumes caused by the war in the Middle East.

Oil and gas prices soared following the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent Iranian strikes against Israel, US bases and Gulf states, a conflict that all but halted shipments of about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas through the Strait of Hormuz.

OMV recorded higher average energy prices in the first quarter of 2026, with the average price of natural gas rising by 17.8 per cent compared to the fourth quarter. Average realised crude oil price rose by nearly 20 per cent quarter-on-quarter to $73.8 per barrel, the Vienna-based group said in a trading statement.