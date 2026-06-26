Oman's state-owned energy firm signs offshore concession deals

OQ Exploration and Production Musandam Offshore, a wholly owned subsidiary of state-owned OQ Exploration and Production, has signed three agreements for the offshore Block 80 concession in Oman.

The transactions include a concession agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals of the Sultanate of Oman and Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company, which is a subsidiary of Turkish Petroleum Corporation.

The remaining two accords comprise a gas sale agreement with the Integrated Gas Company and TPOC, alongside a joint operating agreement between the two commercial partners. According to a company statement, these agreements are designed to attract investment and enhance oil and gas production.