Oilfield service provider Baker Hughes earnings rise in Q3 2025

American oilfield service provider Baker Hughes reported strong third-quarter results, driven by continued momentum in its industrial and energy technology (IET) segment and solid performance in oilfield services and equipment (OFSE), particularly in US land operations.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter was $7 billion, up one per cent year-over-year, while attributable net income was $609 million, or $0.61 per diluted share. Adjusted diluted EPS came in at $0.68, up two per cent year-over-year.