Oilfield service firms expect earnings hit from Middle East war

Global oilfield services companies are bracing for a hit to earnings as the Iran war disrupts energy infrastructure across the Middle East and producers hold back on new drilling until higher oil prices prove durable.

Surging commodity prices - the Brent benchmark is up 53 per cent since February 27, the day before the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran - typically make oil and gas projects more profitable, boosting demand for rigs and crews.

In the Iran war, however, security risks and infrastructure damage have sent activity plummeting and reduced demand for oilfield services and equipment in one of the world's top energy-producing regions.

"For oilfield services companies, the situation is quite ambiguous: if producers do not increase activity, the price jump alone will not lead to a rise in orders," said Igor Isaev, head of analytics at European broker Mind Money.