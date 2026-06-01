Offshore workers on UK North Sea platforms to ballot on strike action

Offshore workers on the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms in the North Sea began voting on potential strike action on June 1, according to a statement from the trade union Unite.

The ballot, which runs until July 6, involves approximately 50 union members who overwhelmingly rejected a pay offer of below three per cent.

The targeted installations are operated by Neo Next + Energy E&P, the largest independent oil and gas producer in the North Sea, which was formed through a merger between Neo Next and the UK upstream operations of TotalEnergies.