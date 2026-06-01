Offshore workers on UK North Sea platforms to ballot on strike action

Offshore workers on the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms in the North Sea began voting on potential strike action on June 1, according to a statement from the trade union Unite.
The ballot, which runs until July 6, involves approximately 50 union members who overwhelmingly rejected a pay offer of below three per cent.
The targeted installations are operated by Neo Next + Energy E&P, the largest independent oil and gas producer in the North Sea, which was formed through a merger between Neo Next and the UK upstream operations of TotalEnergies.
The workforce participating in the vote includes control room, production, and senior operators, alongside operations and production technicians.
“These workers deserve far better than a pitiful pay offer from an oil and gas operator making hundreds of millions in profits,” said Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham.
Unite noted that TotalEnergies E&P UK reported £70.8 million ($95.2 million) in post-tax profits for 2024, representing a decrease from the £226.2 million recorded during the prior year.
“The company need to get back round the table swiftly or our members will have no option but to take action,” warned Unite Industrial Officer Stevie Davies.