Offshore oil to drive Guyana economy to new heights in 2026

Guyana's economy is set to grow 16.2 per cent in 2026, slowing from 19.3 per cent in 2025, with the oil and gas sector continuing to drive expansion, Finance Minister Ashni Singh said on Monday.

Singh, presenting the nation's annual budget, said the oil sector is set to grow 17.9 per cent this year, compared with 21 per cent in 2025 and 57.7 per cent in 2024, and is likely to produce an average of 840,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The minister forecast 309 crude oil cargo exports, up from 260 last year, and estimated oil revenue of about $2.79 billion. A cargo of crude oil contains approximately one million barrels.

The oil sector is likely to remain central to economic growth in 2026, with production from a fifth offshore project slated to begin later in the year.