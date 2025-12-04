Offshore Alliance union members back strike at Woodside's Pluto LNG 2

99 per cent of Offshore Alliance members have voted in favour of protected industrial action at Woodside Energy's Pluto LNG 2 facility on Thursday, according to results released on the organisation's Facebook page.
The Offshore Alliance, a group comprising the controversial Maritime Union of Australia and the Australian Workers Union, said in November that salary negotiations with contractor Bechtel had gone nowhere and the next move was to strike.
Three other unions also made separate applications for a strike ballot for the same agreement.
The results from the other three unions and the Fair Work Commission were not yet uploaded to the tribunal's website.
