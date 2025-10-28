NOV net income dips 68 per cent in Q3 2025

Oilfield services and equipment provider NOV reported revenues of $2.18 billion for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of one per cent compared to the same period in 2024. Net income decreased significantly by 68 per cent year-on-year to $42 million, or $0.11 per share. Adjusted EBITDA decreased ten per cent year-on-year to $258 million.

Despite the year-on-year declines, the company highlighted improved sequential operational performance. While revenue was down less than one per cent from the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased two per cent sequentially.