Norwegian subsea compression project enters second phase

The first plan for development and operation (PDO) of Åsgard was approved in 1996. Production from the field began with Åsgard A in 1999 and Åsgard B in 2000. In 2012, authorities approved the PDO for subsea compression, and the first phase came on stream in 2015. It marked the world’s first gas compression facility on the seabed.

Authorities anticipated a long-term need for increased pressure to compensate for the natural decline in the reservoirs. The first compressor module in phase two was replaced in 2023, and the second and final module has now been installed at a depth of 270 metres.