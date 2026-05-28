Norwegian oil and gas investments trend higher than previous outlook

Norwegian oil and gas companies have raised their projected investments for 2026 and 2027 compared to estimates made three months ago, but still forecast a decline from last year's record level, a quarterly industry survey showed on Thursday.

Norway produces more than four million barrels of oil equivalent per day, almost equally divided between crude and natural gas, and the government aims to extend the life of its petroleum industry for decades to come.

The country's biggest business sector now expects to invest NOK266 billion ($28.64 billion) in 2026, up from NOK255 billion seen in February, the statistics office (SSB) survey showed.