Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers to go on strike if wage mediation fails

Nearly eight per cent of Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers plan to strike from June 5 if state-brokered wage mediation fails, labour union data showed on Monday.

It was too early to say how a potential strike could impact production from oil and gas fields, a spokesperson for Offshore Norway, which represents the oil industry in the wage talks, told Reuters.

The three unions involved have around 8,100 members involved in oil production. Of those, 617 would take part in an initial wave of strikes if talks break down, with the option to escalate action over time.