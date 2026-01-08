Norway's oil and gas regulator says output will fall towards 2030

Norway's offshore oil and gas output will remain broadly steady in 2026, but investments are seen falling by 6.6 per cent, signalling a slowdown in activity and declining production towards the end of this decade, the country's regulator said on Thursday.

High investment in recent years was underpinned by large developments that are gradually coming to an end, while new projects are mostly smaller in size, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) said.

"The (output) plateau is expected to last until 2027, and then the production will taper off," Torgeir Stordal, the head of the NOD, told Reuters.