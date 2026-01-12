Norway to set out future oil and gas policy in parliament next year

Norway's government said on Monday it will present a policy document to parliament next year on the future of the oil and gas industry, including companies' access to exploration acreage.

"The oil and gas industry is crucially important for Norway, and should be developed, not phased out," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a speech.

Official forecasts show that while Norway's offshore oil and gas output will remain broadly steady in 2026, the production is set to decline towards the end of this decade and into the next as major fields gradually deplete.