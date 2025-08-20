Norway pumped more oil and gas than forecast in July

Norway's combined oil and gas production exceeded an official forecast by 3.9 per cent in July, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) said on Wednesday.

Norway is Europe's largest supplier of natural gas and a major producer of oil, but output varies from month to month depending on maintenance needs and other stoppages at more than 90 offshore fields.

Overall oil, condensate, natural gas liquids and gas output stood at 0.672 million standard cubic metres per day, equivalent to 4.23 million barrels of oil equivalent, a decrease of 2.9 per cent year-on-year.