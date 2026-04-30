Norway oil output at risk as labour unions eye potential strike, state mediator called in

Wage talks between Norwegian oil firms and labour unions broke down on Wednesday and will switch to state-led mediation in a bid to prevent strike action by workers, industry group Offshore Norge said.

If Norway's government-appointed mediator is unable to broker a deal when negotiations resume later this year, union members will be eligible to go on strike, disrupting output from western Europe's largest oil and gas producer.

Unions Styrke, Safe and Lederne failed to reach an agreement with the companies, Offshore Norge said.