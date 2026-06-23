Norway beats overall oil and gas output forecast in May

Norway's combined oil and gas production exceeded an official forecast by 2.9 per cent in May, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) said on Tuesday.

Norway is Europe's largest supplier of natural gas and a major producer of oil. Output varies from month to month depending on maintenance needs and other stoppages at close to 100 offshore fields.

Overall oil, condensate, natural gas liquids and gas output stood at 0.607 million standard cubic metres per day, equivalent to 3.82 million barrels of oil equivalent, a decrease of 0.8 per cent year-on-year.