Noble Corporation reports Q3 results, posts net loss

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation reported a net loss of $21 million, or $0.13 per share, for the third quarter of 2025. This compares to a net income of $61 million in Q3 2024 and $43 million in Q2 2025.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.19, down from $0.58 year-on-year but up from $0.13 sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $254 million.