Nigeria rolls out new crude grade as output rebounds

Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC will begin exporting a new light, sweet crude grade called Cawthorne from March, an NNPC spokesperson said, adding to a recent recovery in output from Africa’s top exporter.

The launch is part of Nigeria's broader push to lift production, long constrained by unrest and crude theft, and follows the introduction of two other new grades since 2024.

Nigeria, already pumping close to its OPEC quota, is among the countries seeking a higher target within the producer group.

Cawthorne crude, which is due to be exported in the third week of March according to a source familiar with the matter, has an API gravity of 36.4, making it similar in quality to Nigeria's Bonny Light, valued for its high yields of gasoline and diesel.

NNPC last week issued a tender for the grade for March 24-25, a trader said.