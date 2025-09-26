Nigeria okays Shell, Agip buyout of TotalEnergies’ Bonga oilfield stake

Nigeria's oil regulator has approved a $510 million deal by TotalEnergies to sell its entire 12.5 per cent interest in oil mining lease (OML) 118, which hosts the offshore Bonga oilfield, to the field's operator Shell, and Agip, the agency said on Thursday.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said TotalEnergies will transfer 10 per cent of its interest to Shell at a cost of $408 million while Agip will pay $102 million for the remaining 2.5 per cent.