Neo Next offshore workers secure pay rise, call off planned strike

Around 50 offshore workers employed by Neo Next on the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms have secured an enhanced pay package, avoiding a series of strikes that were scheduled to begin on July 22.

This industrial action threat led to a revised one-year agreement increasing the pay of control room operators, senior operators, and operations technicians.

The one-year agreement will lift the pay package by over £4,000 ($5,000) through increases in basic pay and offshore allowance. Through the collective threat of strike action, the union noted that the said employees successfully improved the company's pay offer by approximately 75 per cent.