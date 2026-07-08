Neo Next offshore workers back strike action over pay dispute

Offshore workers on the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms operated by Neo Next + Energy have voted to launch strike action after overwhelmingly rejecting pay offers of below three per cent.

The dispute involves around 50 members of the Unite union, including control room operators, production technicians, and senior operators.

A series of 24-hour stoppages is scheduled to begin at 06:00 on July 22 and July 29, followed by further disruption starting at the same time on August 5, August 12, and August 19. Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said, “Pitiful pay offers from an 'extremely wealthy' energy company is totally unacceptable.”