Mixed fortunes for Shell as oil trading spikes and gas output slips

Shell on Wednesday gave an early glance into the whiplash effect of the US-Israeli war on Iran on oil majors' earnings, cutting its first-quarter gas production outlook while signalling a surge in oil trading profit and a dent to short-term liquidity.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil prices jumped in the first quarter to multi-year highs near $120 per barrel after the strikes on Iran in late February followed by Iran shutting the Strait of Hormuz and attacking its Persian Gulf neighbours.

Shell's working capital, a measure of short-term liquidity, is expected to swing to between minus $10 billion and minus $15 billion, reflecting unprecedented commodity price volatility hitting inventory, it said in a quarterly trading update. The British oil major expects working capital moves to reverse over time if oil and gas prices decline.