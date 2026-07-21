Market volatility hands Maurel and Prom a $366m sales boost

French oil group Maurel and Prom said on Tuesday that a sharp rise in oil prices drove its half-year sales to $366 million, 27 per cent higher than in the second half of 2025.

The average oil sale price was $103.8 per barrel, up 53 per cent compared with the second half of 2025.

Brent crude surged as much as 90 per cent in the first quarter of 2026 as the US-Israeli war with Iran disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Prices have since retreated, but remain volatile amid intermittent flare-ups in the conflict.