Lukoil’s overseas assets draw fierce buyer interest as deadline looms

From Egypt to Kazakhstan, the foreign assets of Russian oil major Lukoil are attracting potential bidders as time runs out to clear deals before US authorities enforce sanctions.

The US has hit Lukoil with sanctions as part of its effort to bring the Kremlin to peace talks over Ukraine, and has already blocked Lukoil’s attempt to sell foreign assets to trader Gunvor ahead of the November 21 sanctions deadline.

The sanctions have also already disrupted Lukoil’s operations in Iraq, at pump stations in Finland and a refinery in Bulgaria.

As its empire creaks, governments and partners are hoping to snap up its foreign assets on the cheap. Lukoil didn't reply to requests for comment.