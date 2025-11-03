LNG output from QatarEnergy's North Field expansion to start in Q2 2026, CEO says

The CEO of QatarEnergy, one of the world's biggest liquefied natural gas producers, told Reuters on Monday that the company's massive North Field expansion project will produce its first LNG in the second half of 2026.

The state-owned company said in May that first production at the field, which according to CEO Saad al-Kaabi was originally planned for the end of this year, would begin in mid-2026. Al-Kaabi attributed any delays to slowdowns related to Covid restrictions earlier this decade, and not to geopolitical tensions.