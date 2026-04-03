Labor strike disrupts Seplat Energy operations in Nigeria

Workers at Seplat Energy, Nigeria's largest independent oil and gas producer, began an indefinite strike on Friday in a move that could crimp output just as rising global oil prices increase pressure on the country to maximise supply.

The action by members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), a union of professional oil staff, follows a breakdown in talks over a 2026 collective bargaining agreement and staff welfare issues, the union said in two letters to the CEO seen by Reuters.

It said action was "until further notice".