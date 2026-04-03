Labor strike disrupts Seplat Energy operations in Nigeria

Workers at Seplat Energy, Nigeria's largest independent oil and gas producer, began an indefinite strike on Friday in a move that could crimp output just as rising global oil prices increase pressure on the country to maximise supply.
The action by members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), a union of professional oil staff, follows a breakdown in talks over a 2026 collective bargaining agreement and staff welfare issues, the union said in two letters to the CEO seen by Reuters.
It said action was "until further notice".
Seplat Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
PENGASSAN said its members would suspend most operations, including production reporting and export activities, while maintaining only essential safety and power functions.
The strike notice covers onshore and offshore assets, joint-venture operations and offices nationwide from Friday. Other less skilled workers are covered by a second union that is not on strike.
Seplat Energy’s group production averaged 131,506 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025, according to its latest audited results. That is the equivalent of around seven per cent–nine per cent of Nigeria’s total liquids production.
The company expects output to rise to 155,000 boepd, making any sustained disruption particularly sensitive for Nigeria’s supply outlook.
Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and higher oil prices, fiscal pressures and the ramp-up of the Dangote refinery have sharpened the government’s need to lift crude output and foreign-exchange earnings.
(Reporting by Isaac Anyaogu; Editing by Alison Williams)