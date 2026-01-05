Kosmos Energy receives offshore licence extensions in Ghana, to acquire FPSO

The addition of the J-74 well is projected to lift gross production at Jubilee to nearly 70,000 bopd at the start of 2026. This follows a fourth-quarter 2025 average of 59,000 bopd, with the partnership also approving an additional five wells for the current year.

In late December 2025, the Ghanaian Government approved licence extensions for the West Cape Three Points and Deep Water Tano petroleum agreements.

Once ratified by parliament, these agreements will extend the production period for the Jubilee and TEN fields to 2040.