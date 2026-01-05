Kosmos Energy receives offshore licence extensions in Ghana, to acquire FPSO

Kosmos Energy provided an operational and financial update on January 5, 2026, highlighting significant progress in its West African assets.
In Ghana, the company successfully drilled and completed the J-74 producer well in the Jubilee field, which is expected to produce over 10,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd).
The addition of the J-74 well is projected to lift gross production at Jubilee to nearly 70,000 bopd at the start of 2026. This follows a fourth-quarter 2025 average of 59,000 bopd, with the partnership also approving an additional five wells for the current year.
In late December 2025, the Ghanaian Government approved licence extensions for the West Cape Three Points and Deep Water Tano petroleum agreements.
Once ratified by parliament, these agreements will extend the production period for the Jubilee and TEN fields to 2040.
The partnership also finalised terms to acquire the TEN floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel at the end of its lease in 2027.
Kosmos noted this transition to partnership ownership is expected to significantly reduce operating costs and improve the company's financial leverage in 2026.
In Mauritania and Senegal, the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) liquefied natural gas project reached nameplate capacity in December 2025.
The floating LNG vessel achieved a peak production rate of approximately three million tonnes per annum, and the partnership expects cargo liftings to nearly double in 2026.
On the financial front, the company submitted a notice for a $100 million draw on its Gulf of America term facility and issued a redemption notice for its remaining 2026 unsecured notes.
Additionally, lenders have agreed to a waiver allowing the company to issue new secured financing to refinance 2027 debt maturities.