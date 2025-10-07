Karoon Energy shuts in Brazil well after subsea umbilical disconnect
Karoon Energy has advised that the PRA-2 well at its Baúna project in Brazil has been shut in following an issue with its subsea control umbilical.
The umbilical, which connects the well to the Baúna FPSO, unexpectedly disconnected at the FPSO end on September 20.
The well, which was producing approximately 1,600 barrels of oil per day with the aid of an electrical submersible pump, was automatically shut in. There were no injuries or loss of oil to the environment as a result of the incident. An investigation is underway to determine the reason for the disconnection.
The company is now planning to recover the umbilical to assess whether it can be reconnected or if larger-scale repairs are required. The recovery, repair, and reinstatement works are expected to be completed by mid-2026, subject to sourcing an appropriate vessel and receiving regulatory approvals.
Despite the well shut-in, Karoon has stated that its full-year 2025 production guidance remains unchanged.
In a separate operational update, the company announced that sidetrack operations on the E6 well at its Who Dat field in the US are expected to commence shortly. If successful, the well is targeted to come online in late Q4 2025 at an initial gross production rate of 3,000 to 5,000 barrels of oil per day.