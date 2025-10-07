Karoon Energy shuts in Brazil well after subsea umbilical disconnect

The well, which was producing approximately 1,600 barrels of oil per day with the aid of an electrical submersible pump, was automatically shut in. There were no injuries or loss of oil to the environment as a result of the incident. An investigation is underway to determine the reason for the disconnection.

The company is now planning to recover the umbilical to assess whether it can be reconnected or if larger-scale repairs are required. The recovery, repair, and reinstatement works are expected to be completed by mid-2026, subject to sourcing an appropriate vessel and receiving regulatory approvals.