Jackup rig arrives in Venezuela for $1b Chinese crude project

The first new floating facility to produce crude at a $1 billion project operated by China Concord Resources Corp in Venezuela has arrived in Lake Maracaibo, the country's second largest output region, according to two sources and images.

The Chinese company, known as CCRC, is moving to ramp up output at two key oilfields in western Venezuela - Lago Cinco and Lagunillas Lago - and hoping to reach 60,000 barrels per day by the end of next year from 12,000 bpd currently. It is a rare boost from a private Chinese firm in the US-sanctioned OPEC country that has struggled to attract foreign investment.