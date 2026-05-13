Inpex sees profit surge as geopolitical risks lift crude oil prices

Japan's biggest oil and gas explorer Inpex on Wednesday raised its full-year net profit forecast, citing higher expected crude oil prices and a weaker yen amid the Middle East crisis.

Inpex revised its annual net profit forecast for 2026 to a range of JPY350 billion to JPY450 billion ($2.2 billion-$2.9 billion), from a previous estimate of JPY330 billion. The revised outlook implies an 11 per cent drop to a 14 per cent increase from the previous year.

"We adopted a range-based outlook due to uncertainty over the Middle East conflict," Senior Managing Executive Officer Daisuke Yamada told reporters.

Inpex raised its assumption for average Brent crude oil prices to $70-$83 per barrel from a previous estimate of $63, while revising its dollar/yen assumption to JPY154-156 from JPY151.