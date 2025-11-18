Helmerich and Payne reports fiscal Q4 2025 loss, forecasts growth for 2026

For the fourth quarter, the North America solutions (NAS) segment generated operating income of $118 million, down from $158 million in the prior quarter. Direct margins for the segment were $242 million, maintaining a margin per day of $18,620.

The international solutions segment posted an operating loss of $75 million, an improvement from the $167 million loss in the previous quarter which included a significant goodwill impairment. The offshore solutions segment contributed an operating income of $20 million.

CEO John Lindsay commented, “Fiscal 2025 was a historic year for H&P, as we grew our global drilling footprint to over 200 operating rigs.”