Helix Energy Solutions reverses losses in Q3 2025, increases full-year guidance

Helix Energy Solutions Group reported net income of $22.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, a significant improvement compared to a net loss of $2.6 million in the previous quarter and slightly below the $29.5 million net income reported in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $103.7 million, more than double the $42.4 million recorded in Q2 2025 and also up from $87.6 million in Q3 2024.