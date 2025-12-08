Harbour Energy sells off Indonesian assets to Prime Group for $215m

Harbour Energy on Monday agreed to sell its operated interests in the Natuna Sea Block A field and the Tuna development project in Indonesia to oil and gas firm Prime Group for $215 million.

Harbour holds a 28.67 per cent operated interest in Natuna Sea Block A, which produced about 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the nine months ended September, and a 50 per cent operated interest in the Tuna project.