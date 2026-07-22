Halliburton warns of revenue slump as Middle East picture stays murky

Halliburton shares fell more than six per cent on Tuesday after the US oilfield services provider forecast weaker third-quarter revenue and flagged uncertainty about the pace of recovery in the Middle East.

The conflict in the Middle East has dominated energy markets this year as a major oil-producing region remained on edge following repeated flare-ups, although oil prices have not soared as feared when the US and Israel went to war with Iran in February.

Halliburton Chief Operating Officer Shannon Slocum said activity in the region was recovering from the lows seen during the conflict, but cautioned that the pace of recovery remained dependent on day-to-day events.

Kicking off the earnings season for the US oilfield services industry, Halliburton forecast current-quarter revenue from its completion and production unit to be flat to down two per cent sequentially, while revenue from its drilling and evaluation business is expected to decline three per cent-five per cent.