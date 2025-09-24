Guyana’s oil output rises, buoyed by start-up of new FPSO

Guyana's oil production increased to 685,000 barrels per day in August from 664,000 bpd the previous month, boosted by the start-up of the fourth floating output facility in the South American country, government data seen on Wednesday showed.

A consortium led by US energy major Exxon Mobil, which controls all oil and gas output in Guyana, earlier this year received the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility One Guyana, which expanded output capacity beyond 900,000 bpd.