Guyana’s oil output jumps to 841k bpd after start-up of fourth FPSO

Guyana's oil production increased to 841,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October from 771,000 bpd the previous month, boosted by the start-up of the fourth floating output facility in the South American country, government data seen on Tuesday showed.
A consortium led by US energy major Exxon Mobil, which controls all oil and gas output in Guyana, earlier this year received the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility One Guyana, which expanded total output capacity beyond 900,000 bpd.
Earlier this month, Exxon said production at the site had reached capacity of 250,000 bpd.
The boost brings up average oil output to 680,000 bpd in the first 10 months of the year.
The government's oil fund has received more than $2 billion in the year through October, according to separate official data.
Guyana last week signed an agreement for TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy and Petronas to explore an offshore block.
(Reporting by Kemol King; Writing by Kylie Madry)