Guyana, flush with oil riches, goes to the polls under corruption allegations on all sides

Polls have closed in Guyana's general election, where voters cast ballots on Monday to choose 65 members of parliament and a president who will determine how riches from the South American country's hydrocarbon boom will be spent.

The country of 800,000 people has earned some $7.5 billion in revenue from oil sales and royalties since ExxonMobil started pumping offshore oil in late 2019, making Guyana one of the world's fastest-growing economies.