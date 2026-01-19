Grupo Carso acquires Lukoil’s stake in offshore Mexico fields

Mexican conglomerate Grupo Carso, controlled by magnate Carlos Slim, will buy out Lukoil to hold a full stake in the Ichalkil and Pokoch offshore oil fields, the firm said in a filing on Monday.
Under the deal, Grupo Carso will buy Lukoil subsidiary Fieldwood Mexico for $270 million and pay off $330 million of Fieldwood’s debt to its parent firm, Carso said.
Slim, whose business empire spans telecommunications, banking, insurance, retail and hospitality, has expanded into the energy sector in recent years, including through agreements with state-owned Pemex.
Carso initially bought a 50 per cent stake in the fields, a 58-square-kilometre block off the coast of Campeche, from Petrobal in 2024.
Russian energy major Lukoil has been actively seeking buyers for a wide range of its international assets, a strategic retreat driven by Western sanctions tied to the Ukraine conflict. Lukoil’s overseas portfolio, estimated at around $22 billion, spans upstream oil and gas projects, refining operations, and a global fuel retail network.
