Goldman Sachs: Persian Gulf oil production recovery likely in months once Hormuz reopens

Persian Gulf oil production, sharply curtailed by the Iran conflict, is likely to mostly recover within a few months after the Strait of Hormuz fully reopens, but could take significantly longer, Goldman Sachs said on Thursday.

The bank estimated about 14.5 million barrels per day of gulf crude output – around 57 per cent of pre-war supply – was offline in April, largely due to precautionary shutdowns and stock management rather than physical damage to oilfields.

The Strait of Hormuz handles about a fifth of global oil flows under normal conditions, so prolonged disruption has significant implications for global energy markets.