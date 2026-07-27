Global oil producer spending to take a step back this year, Baker Hughes says

Baker Hughes said on Monday it expects annual global spending by oil and gas producers to decline modestly this year, with growth in Latin America, offshore Africa, and North America land offset by lower spending in Europe and the Middle East.

The Middle East conflict has dominated energy markets this year with repeated flare-ups in tensions between the US and Iran forcing producers to take a more cautious stance instead of increasing drilling activity.

"Customers remain focused on maximising production from existing assets while preserving flexibility to respond to evolving market conditions," CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said on a conference call with analysts after the company reported earnings on Sunday.