Galp's profits surge as energy market turmoil works in its favour

Portuguese energy company Galp Energia posted a 45 per cent jump in second-quarter adjusted net profit on Monday, boosted by higher oil output in Brazil and stronger crude prices and refining margins brought on by Iran war supply disruptions.

The company raised its earnings guidance for the year, and it said the board of directors will propose a 10 per cent increase in the 2026 dividend to €0.70 per share at next year's annual meeting.

Galp said its adjusted net income rose to €540 million ($616 million) in the April-June period from €373 million a year ago, exceeding the €494 million consensus provided by the company.