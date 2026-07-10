Galp locks horns with Mozambique in multimillion-dollar tax row after offshore stake sale

Portuguese energy company Galp has filed an arbitration case against Mozambique over a tax dispute, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) website showed.

The case, which was registered on June 26, centres around Galp's sale in 2024 of its 10 per cent stake in the Area 4 Rovuma Basin project offshore Mozambique to XRG, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, and government suggestions that Galp owed a larger capital gains tax amount than it paid.

Galp received about $881 million after finalising the deal in 2025 and held that this was inclusive of capital gains taxes.