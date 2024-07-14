First gas achieved at Malaysia's Jerun gas field

The operator of the Jerun field in Malaysia, SapuraOMV Upstream, has announced that first gas has been achieved. The field is located around 160 kilometres north-west of Bintulu in Sarawak, and 190 kilometres north-west of Miri, Sarawak, Malaysia. Comprising an integrated central processing platform, Jerun will export gas through a new 80-kilometre pipeline into the E11RB production hub, for onward delivery to Bintulu-based customers including Malaysia LNG.
Jerun is operated by SapuraOMV Upstream (40 per cent) in partnership with Sarawak Shell (30 per cent) and Petronas Carigali (30 per cent). Shell made a final investment decision on the development in 2021.
The Jerun platform is designed to produce up to 550 million cubic feet of gas per day, with condensate production of 15,000 barrels per day during peak production.
“Jerun was a highly attractive investment for Shell, building on our interests in this important region off the coast of Sarawak, offshore Malaysia, where Shell operates the Timi platform and has the Rosmari-Marjoram project under construction,” said Zoë Yujnovich, Shell’s Integrated Gas and Upstream Director.
The Jerun gas field was discovered in 2015, under the SK408 production sharing contract.