First gas achieved at Malaysia's Jerun gas field

The operator of the Jerun field in Malaysia, SapuraOMV Upstream, has announced that first gas has been achieved. The field is located around 160 kilometres north-west of Bintulu in Sarawak, and 190 kilometres north-west of Miri, Sarawak, Malaysia. Comprising an integrated central processing platform, Jerun will export gas through a new 80-kilometre pipeline into the E11RB production hub, for onward delivery to Bintulu-based customers including Malaysia LNG.

Jerun is operated by SapuraOMV Upstream (40 per cent) in partnership with Sarawak Shell (30 per cent) and Petronas Carigali (30 per cent). Shell made a final investment decision on the development in 2021.